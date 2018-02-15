Rescue for exotic, domestic animals organizes bunny yoga

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re looking to start yoga, there are a lot of styles from which to choose.

What about animals, specifically bunnies? Susan Hobbs presented information during the 11 a.m. broadcast of 24-Hour News 8 on Thursday.

At least one event has already been held. It’s was put together by A Critter’s Chance, a rescue for exotic, domestic pets.

Watch the video for details.

Bunny yoga occurs the first Saturday of every month from 9:45 to 11 a.m. at Metazoa Brewing Co., 140 S. College Ave. Find added details on the Facebook page of A Critter’s Chance.