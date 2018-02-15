Trump suggests Fla. shooting suspect was “mentally disturbed

President Donald Trump speaks about domestic violence during a working session regarding the opportunity zones provided by tax reform in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Washington. Trump responded to a question and said, "I am totally opposed to domestic violence of any kind everyone knows that and it almost wouldn't even have to be said." (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says it appears the suspect in Florida’s deadly school shooting was “mentally disturbed.”

Trump tweeted Thursday about the shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school. A former student opened fire Wednesday with an AR-15 rifle, killing 17 people. The 19-year-old was charged Thursday morning.

Trump says: “So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!”

The president offered sympathy in a tweet Wednesday and said he spoke with Florida’s governor, but he has not addressed the nation.

Trump has cited mental health before as a cause for mass shootings, dismissing questions about gun control.