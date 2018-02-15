Warm and soggy with a cool down Friday

A very warm start to the morning with cloudy skies . Light rain will start to move in by mid morning eventually becoming more widespread by noon. Highs today will reach the mid 60s. Thunderstorms and showers are likely during the afternoon with no severe weather expected. Tonight showers will begin to peter out with a lingering light scattered shower. Winds will begin to pick up as the front approaches with gusts upwards of 30 mph. Winds will shift out of the NW and bring in much colder air fro Friday which will transition any left over rain to a wintry mix. Highs for Friday will top out slightly below seasonal only hitting the upper 30s. Clouds will thin out during the day with a little bit of sunshine to end off the day.

This weekend is looking split. Highs temperatures Saturday near seasonal in the upper 30s with a a wintry mix possible during the afternoon. That clears out Sunday with highs in the upper 40s and partly sunny skies.

Unsettled spring like weather arrives by early next week with day time highs returning back to the lower 60s. Rain showers and thunderstorms and likely throughout the first half of the week. This rain could be heavy at times and cause some localized flooding with high rain totals.