5 Indy spots to take kids outside to play in late winter

Rain, snow, sleet, sunshine and mud, they’re all a part of childhood during the winter. Katy Mann from Indy with Kids is here to share some ideas to get outside and play!

The Mud Free, Mess Free playground surfaces offer fun at the park without the dirty mess.

https://indywithkids.com/mud-free-mess-free-playgrounds-parks-rubber-surfaces/

Hiking in the woods

https://indywithkids.com/6-places-to-hike-with-kids-in-indy/

Farmers Markets

https://indywithkids.com/a-guide-to-indianapolis-area-winter-farmers-markets/

Sap to Syrup

https://indywithkids.com/events/sap-syrup-day/

Nature Centers offer opportunities to explore indoors and outdoors.

https://indywithkids.com/indy-area-nature-centers-parks-for-kids/

Find even more family fun this winter on www.Indywithkids.com and on the free Indy with Kids mobile app.