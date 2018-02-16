Noblesville students get creative, problem solve in library makerspace

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A once quiet library at a local school is now bustling with activity. The library is now a collaborative work space for kids to work on passion projects, also known as a makerspace.

Many schools are embracing the concept that allow kids to get creative, work outside of the box, and problem solve on a number of projects.

At Noblesville East Middle School, that space is in the library. Kids have been working on projects like one cup cooking, tangerine peelings that act as piano keys through circuits and wiring, an app, self watering gardens, and the list goes on.

Students can use the makerspace any time during the day. They sign up by using an app. 24 kids can sign up at a time and the media specialist says it fills up fast.

1,000 kids have visited the makerspace since it was created.

“I think it just helps grow creativity and crafting just doing stuff yourself using your brain to do something like this instead of always being on technology or watching TV or something,” said sixth grader Addison Bussell.

“It’s fun to be able to get out of your comfort zone and explore different things and try to solve things that are actually going on in the real world,” said student Allie Cisternino.

“I feel like I actually get to build stuff and at home I don’t really have anything to work with,” said student Peyton Butts. “Building this made me really happy.”

The kids also read books about makerspace projects to inspire them for their own projects.