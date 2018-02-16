Preview of the best toys to hit shelves in 2018

The holidays may be over, but the high-stakes toy industry is already preparing for the 2018 season. Amidst changes in marketing, retailing and, of course, what excites kids, the industry once again puts it all on the line as they try to entice and entertain today’s kids. Who better to provide a sneak peek on what consumers can expect to see on store shelves this year than the TTPM.com (Toys, Tots, Pets & More) director of content and the one and only Toy Guy, CHRIS BYRNE. Just back from the overseas shows and having met with manufacturers throughout the fall, Chris provides insight into what’s ahead in 2018!

TOYS: PJ Masks Super Moon Adventure Rocketship

Just Play, 3+

$39.99

Fall 2018

Pillow Pets Signature Line

Pillow Pets, 0+

$24.99

LEGO Ninjago: Temple of Resurrection

LEGO

8+

$69.99

Crayola Crayon Melter

Crayola

8+

$24.99

August 2018

LeapFrog LeapStart 3D

LeapFrog

2 – 7

$49.99

Fall 2018

Boxer

Spin Master

8+

$79.99

Fall 2018

For more information viewers can visit www.ttpm.com.