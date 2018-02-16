The Film Yap Reviews “Black Panther” and more

Check out “what’s playing” in theaters this week…. and more with The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd!

Black Panther

A solid, good-looking but hardly game-changing entry to the Marvel Comics Universe. Chadwick Boseman shines as an African king who moonlights in a (mostly) indestructible cat suit.”

Early Man

Stop-motion animation king Aardman hits a rare stumble with this lumpy-headed tale of prehistoric cavemen vying with Bronze Age oppressors on the soccer field.”

The Insult

This excellent Oscar-nominated film from Lebanon examines the conflict between a Christian local and a Muslim Palestinian refugee, in which two proud men refuse to yield over trivialities.”

Samson

The Biblical strongman gets the faith-based studio adaptation, mixing Christian tenets with bulging-muscle action scenes.”

Wonder

Julia Roberts is the mom of a disfigured boy (Jacob Tremblay) in this heartfelt, unabashed tear-jerker. Stream It.“

For more movie news and reviews, visit www.thefilmyap.com.