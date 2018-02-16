Wintry mix likely Saturday and a very soggy start to next work week

The rain and flurries have moved out for now, leaving us with a cloudy and cold Friday night.

Temperatures will gradually sink into the upper 20s before midnight and into the mid 20s by daybreak Saturday. Wear the big coat if you’re heading out the door.

After the cold start, temps will slowly rise into the upper 30s Saturday afternoon with continued cloudiness.

Anytime after midday and especially by 3 or 4 p.m. Saturday, rain and snow showers will return to central Indiana.

By the later afternoon and evening hours, as temperatures sink, a wintry mix of rain and snow is possible areawide, though accumulation will be minimal at best.

As quickly as it moves in, our next weathermaker will slide out just in time for the second half of the weekend. We’ll see plenty of sunshine for Sunday with highs rebounding into the upper 40s.

A BIG warmup will slide in for the first half of the work week, but it will also come with a lot of rain.

Most areas will see at least 1 inch of rain between Monday and Wednesday with some unlucky locations set to pick up over 2 to 3 inches.

A potent cold front will swing through and push the rain out early Wednesday, leaving us with 20s for Thursday morning. We’ll stay mostly dry to close out next work week before more rain returns next weekend.