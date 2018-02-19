ClusterTruck offers special deals for NUVO Indy Taco Week

Tacos, anyone?!

Let’s celebrate Indy Taco Week together with ClusterTruck and their recipes for Smoked Pork Carnitas Tacos and Tot-Chos!

About Indy Taco Week:

Indy Taco Week is a week-long celebration of tacos. NUVO invited local restaurants and chefs to join us in creating one week of pure taco heaven. And at half off, you’ll have plenty of cash left for a fried side and a beer (or three).

Indy Taco Week is also a fundraiser for Second Helpings. Because, while gourmet tacos are great, everyone deserves to eat. 20% of all restaurant registrations fees and sponsorships will be given directly to Second Helpings.

NUVO:

IndyTacoWeek.com

