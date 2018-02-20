A sampling of deals during Indy Taco Week

Tacos, tacos and more tacos…. AND for a great deal, all for a great cause!

Jessie Davis, Account Executive, NUVO, shows us some of the samplings from Broad Ripple Brewpub, Chile Verde’s Mexican Grill, and Shoefly Public House.

Broad Ripple Brewpub’s Indy Taco Week Specials:

Blackend Tofu Tacos

Grilled tofu dredged in our blackening spice, served in three flour tortillas with lettuce, onion, tomato, and vegan chipotle mayo with tri-colored tortilla chips (vegan)

Chicken Tacos

A mixture of chicken, poblanos, and onions served in three flour tortillas and topped with freshly made salsa. Served with a side of tri-colored tortilla chips

Dine-In Only

Chile Verde Mexican Restaurant & Grill’s Indy Taco Week Specials:

Street Tacos

Any taco, anyway for $2.50 each

Crispy Fish Taco

Amber beer batter/cucumber pineapple slaw.

Adobada

Red chile marinated shredded pork with crispy tortilla

Papas con Rajas

Diced season potatoes with poblano Chile and corn/Cotija onion crumble

1 taco for $2.50 or 3 tacos for $6

Tacos y un Trago

Any 4 tacos and a specialty cocktail for $9.99

Dine-In Only

Shoefly Public House’s Indy Taco Week Special:

Makers Mark Char Su Steak Taco

2 Makers Mark Bourbon Infused Chinese BBQ Steak Tacos w/ Roasted Poblanos, Onions & Wonton Straws

Dine-In Only

Indy Taco Week is a week-long celebration of tacos (February 19 – 25). NUVO invited local restaurants and chefs to join us in creating one week of pure taco heaven. And at half off, you’ll have plenty of cash left for a fried side and a beer (or three).

Indy Taco Week is also a fundraiser for Second Helpings. Because, while gourmet tacos are great, everyone deserves to eat. 20% of all restaurant registrations fees and sponsorships will be given directly to Second Helpings.

NUVO:

www.IndyTacoWeek.com

Instagram Page: https://www.instagram.com/indyfoodweeks/?hl=en

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Indyfoodweeks/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/IndyFoodWeeks

Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/517183735311049/