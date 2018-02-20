A sampling of deals during Indy Taco Week

Tacos, tacos and more tacos…. AND for a great deal, all for a great cause!
Jessie Davis, Account Executive, NUVO, shows us some of the samplings from Broad Ripple Brewpub, Chile Verde’s Mexican Grill, and Shoefly Public House.
Broad Ripple Brewpub’s Indy Taco Week Specials:
Blackend Tofu Tacos
Grilled tofu dredged in our blackening spice, served in three flour tortillas with lettuce, onion, tomato, and vegan chipotle mayo with tri-colored tortilla chips (vegan)
Chicken Tacos
A mixture of chicken, poblanos, and onions served in three flour tortillas and topped with freshly made salsa. Served with a side of tri-colored tortilla chips
Dine-In Only
Chile Verde Mexican Restaurant & Grill’s Indy Taco Week Specials:
Street Tacos
Any taco, anyway for $2.50 each
Crispy Fish Taco
Amber beer batter/cucumber pineapple slaw.
Adobada
Red chile marinated shredded pork with crispy tortilla
Papas con Rajas
Diced season potatoes with poblano Chile and corn/Cotija onion crumble
1 taco for $2.50 or 3 tacos for $6
Tacos y un Trago
Any 4 tacos and a specialty cocktail for $9.99
Dine-In Only
Shoefly Public House’s Indy Taco Week Special:
Makers Mark Char Su Steak Taco
2 Makers Mark Bourbon Infused Chinese BBQ Steak Tacos w/ Roasted Poblanos, Onions & Wonton Straws
Dine-In Only
Indy Taco Week is a week-long celebration of tacos (February 19 – 25). NUVO invited local restaurants and chefs to join us in creating one week of pure taco heaven. And at half off, you’ll have plenty of cash left for a fried side and a beer (or three).
Indy Taco Week is also a fundraiser for Second Helpings. Because, while gourmet tacos are great, everyone deserves to eat. 20% of all restaurant registrations fees and sponsorships will be given directly to Second Helpings.
