Former Indiana dispatcher arrested after releasing confidential information

GREENSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — One man is facing charges after officials said he shared photographs and information while working as a county dispatcher.

The investigation began in January when officials were tipped off that 33-year-old Young Soo Sung was releasing confidential information while he worked as a dispatcher for Decatur County.

It was determined that while Sung worked as a dispatcher, he shared confidential photographs and info that were connected to criminal investigations. It was also determined that Sung also mishandled information while he worked as a registrar at the Decatur County Memorial Hospital.

He has been removed from both positions as a result of the investigation.

Sung faces one count of official misconduct, and two counts of offenses against intellectual property.