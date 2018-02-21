Impaired driver arrested after slamming into emergency vehicles at crash scene

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – An impaired driver was arrested in Delaware County after slamming emergency vehicles on scene of another incident Tuesday evening.

According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s office, emergency personnel were working the scene of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on North State Road 3 in Eaton.

A fire truck, which was hit by the impaired driver at full speed, was being used to block traffic as the pedestrian was receiving aid.

The fire truck did sustain heavy damage, but firefighters were not harmed.

The impaired driver was promptly taken into custody by the Indiana State Police.