More rain tonight, light wintry mix north tomorrow morning?

Pesky rain will linger in central and southern Indiana tonight

THIS EVENING: Most organized rain will fall in central and southern Indiana this evening. Temps will hold in the mid to upper 30s most of the evening.

OVERNIGHT: Lows will drop into the middle 30s overnight. There could be a light wintry mix in far NE Indiana, and that is why they have a Winter Weather Advisory for 3 counties in far NE parts of our area.

IMPROVING WEATHER THURSDAY: The rain and light wintry mix up north will subside by late morning. Skies will partially clear in the afternoon, and above average temperatures will return. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s!

MORE RAIN ON THE WAY IN THE 8-DAY! Another surge of moisture arrives Friday through Saturday, which could cause flooding problems across central Indiana. Temps will climb back to the low 60s Saturday with rain and thunderstorms. Moisture will move out Sunday morning. We could see a brief morning mix before some sunshine returns. Highs will reach the upper 40s on Sunday. Mild and mainly dry weather will return for the 1st half of next week. Highs will again get close to 60!