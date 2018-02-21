Student arrested after issuing threat at Rushville high school

RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — One student was taken into custody Wednesday after officials said a threat was issued regarding a school shooting.

It happened around 3 p.m. when the Rushville Police Department was contacted by Rushville Consolidated High School after a student made a threat.

RPD investigated the threat and arrested a 16-year-old student and transferred them to a juvenile detention facility.

Officials said the incident is isolated and there is no longer an active threat. RPD will place extra police officers at the school for precautionary measures Thursday.

A training exercise that was not related to the threat was carried out at the school.