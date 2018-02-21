Victory Rolls, a 1940’s style bakery opens in Beech Grove

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — There is a new bakery on Main Street in Beech Grove that aims to satisfy hunger and take you back in time.

It is called Victory Rolls and Baked Goods and it opened a little over a week ago.

“It should feel like walking into a bakery in the 1940’s. It should feel authentic. I’ve always felt like this is exactly what I was supposed to be doing. It’s my whole heart,” said owner Amy Norcross, who has a love for the 1940’s era.

There are a few things that will stand out when you step inside the new bake shop: the music, the outfits, the hairstyles.

“I love the 40’s. This is my actual dress from my actual house. This is my sweater, everything comes from my actual house. I listen to that station in my car,” Norcross added.

The business name has history behind it. “The victory roll was an aerial maneuver that pilots would perform after a successful mission during WWII and lady’s started to do their hair as a way to pay respect to that,” she added.

Beech Grove’s Main Street has not had a bakery for a long time and already the owner said business is doing well.

“It’s great. It’s been a really exciting thing to have so much business so quickly and to be so well known.”

Each day the bakery has different varieties of bagels, donuts, pop-tarts and more.

Norcross said they have about 600 different options of things that they can make.

“The poptarts are made with her pastry crust. I didn’t change it at all because it’s perfect, it’s flaky, light and buttery. It’s delicious.”

She added that her grandmother was an accomplished baker during the 40’s and won all the appliances in her kitchen through a Pillsbury Bakeoff.

“She would be so proud, she would. I think about that a lot. She’s still so special to me,” Norcross said.

The bakery is open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For those on a special diet, there are no-sugar added, gluten, vegan and low-carb options available.