Local artist organizes exhibit featuring fellow “Loving Vincent” artists

Meet Artist Pamela Bliss. In 2016, she worked in Poland on a film called, “Loving Vincent,” which has been nominated for an Oscar award. She’ll be going to LA next week to attend some pre-Oscar activities with the directors and producers of the film, including a symposium hosted by the directors of “Zootopia”.

There are some Oscars watch parties scheduled for March 4 ceremonies in Indiana, including New Boswell Brewery in Richmond Indiana and at Keystone Arts Cinema in Indianapolis. Another watch party has been scheduled in Pamela’s honor in Rushville, Indiana at the Wendell Willkie campaign home.

For the art exhibit closing reception on Tuesday Feb 27 from 5 to 7p at the Kurt Vonnegut museum on 340 Senate Ave, Pamela will be giving away a signed DVD and a signed 11 x 17 movie poster of the film. One of the paintings in the art exhibit will be in view and will be auctioned off , painting by one of the 125 artists alongside me who painted on the film, Sandra Hickey of Ireland. 10” x 12”.

Approx 30 of the film artists are exhibiting their own personal works in the exhibit. Including the film director, Dorota Kobiela and the head of painters, Piotr Dominiak. Some have stayed true to their original style and themes and some have adopted the Van Gogh style into their works. All works are marked with a special stamp to identify the piece as a work by a certified LV painter making them unique and collectible.

And did you know? Pamela was invited to the Polish Embassy in Washington DC and gave a Q & A for their screening. She was invited to VP Pence’s office while there, took a tour of VP office and dropped off a signed DVD to him.

