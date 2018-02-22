More soggy weather on the way

Showers will quickly move east this morning leaving behind a spotty shower or two. Clouds will hold this afternoon with highs in the middle 40s. This afternoon we see plenty of dry time. Late tonight our next storm system arrives and brings back the potential for rain. Overnight showers begin to spread in from the south and become widespread fir the morning commute, During the afternoon showers become more scattered with highs in the mid 50s. Rain fall totals will go up with an additional inch or two falling Friday through the weekend.

A wet start to the weekend as rain will continue through the morning and evening. The potential for severe weather is there for late Saturday night. Main threats right now are flooding and gusty winds. Highs Saturday afternoon will top out in the lower 60s. The systems gets out of here by Sunday. Sun finally returns with temperatures slightly cooler, topping out in the lower 50s.

A stretch of dry weather likely to start off the week with highs in the lower to mid 50s with showers returning by mid week.