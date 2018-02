Ah, Indy Taco Week! And what goes best to wash down those tacos? A margarita, of course!

The crew from Tacos and Tequila on Main share their version of a “chocolate margarita” and authentic Mexican fare!

To learn more, visit:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tacosandtequilaonmain/

Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/tacosandtequilaonmain/

Currently participating in Indy Taco Week

Located on Main Street Speedway – closed on Sunday and Monday

www.tacosandtequilaonmain.com

