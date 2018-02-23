Future Thieves performs on Indy Style

They’re set to take the stage tonight at 7 at The Rathskeller, but before they do, Future Thieves performs just for us!

Here’s more:

Nashville’s emerging alternative rock band, Future Thieves are thrilled to unveil the new music video for their single, “Sucker.” This is a preview to what is in store for their new studio album that is due out early next year.

The bassist, Nick Goss says, “We wanted to capture a typical Tuesday, give or take a few leaf blowers and guitar solos. Lucky for us it went really well with our new song and our friends look good on camera.”

“Sucker” is available for purchase on iTunes and Spotify and impacting radio now.

Future Thieves are Elliot Collett (vocals/Guitar), Austin McCool (Guitar), Nick Goss (Bassist), and Gianni Gibson (Drums). The Nashville rockers have been together for a little over two years. In that brief time, they’ve stirred up plenty of attention from fans throughout Music City. The band has grown through continuous touring that is creating a buzz from their live performances, some that include Bonnaroo and Summerfest among others.

Playing live is one the essential elements to Future Thieves’ creative process. The band released their debut album Horizon Line (released in 2015) and then recently Live at Blue Rock that was a collection of melodic rock, high energy Americana songs from their debut album with four new tracks. The records are available now on iTunes and Spotify.

