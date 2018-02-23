Some Instant Pot slow cookers could overheat

(WCMH) — Instant Pot is advising owners of some of its Gem 65 8-in-1 multicookers to stop using them due to the possibility of overheating.

According to Instant Pot:

We have received a small number of reports of the Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker overheating, resulting in localized melting damage to the underside of the product. We believe the problem only affects batchcodes 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734, and 1746. To verify the 4-digit batchcode, locate the silver label on the underside of the product. The batchcode is the 4-digit number located at the bottom right of the label. We want you to know that we take any problem with our products extremely seriously as safety and quality are our primary concern, and we are working cooperatively with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The company will have more information about getting a replacement product in the coming weeks. Customers with Gem 65 multicookers with batch codes 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734 and 1746 are asked to immediately stop using them.

Anyone with questions can call Instant Pot at 1-800-828-7280.