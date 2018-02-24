Chef Wendell: Creamy, nutritious mushrooms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Since caveman days humans have foraged and eaten mushrooms or toadstools for wholesome plant-based nourishment and medicine. Because we have become disconnected from earth’s apothecary by a tsunami of processed food, diseases of vitamin deficiency are widespread. Mushrooms are not deep green or red, but can be a powerhouse of health-creating vitamin nutrition. Unfortunately, not mushroom toppings on pizza and burgers.

1st segment: Mushroom nutrition. Anti-cancer. Which mushrooms have the most vitamins.

2nd segment: Preparing mushroom cream sauce and finished entrée.

Chef Wendell: “Eating a plant-based diet allows you to be a little more you.”

· Traditional Chinese medicine has used medicinal mushrooms for centuries.

· Powerful antioxidants: Oyster, shiitake, maitake, porcini, cremini, portabella. Contain ergothioneine and Glutathione: (the Mushroom Council)

· The body’s “Master Antioxidant” glutathione plays a key role in our health, well-being, cellular repair and maintenance and overall toxicity level.

· Glutathione prevents cellular damage.

· Ergothioneine gets into the nucleus of our cells to protect our DNA.

· Cancer: Scientists at City of Hope discovered that mushrooms could suppress growth of breast cancer and prostate cancer cells in cell cultures and in animals.

· High consumption of mushrooms might be related to lower breast cancers rates among premenopausal women. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/2043216

· Mushrooms are a rich source of selenium that strengthens the immune system and may help reduce the risk of cancer and other chronic illnesses.

· Mushrooms contain modest amount of fiber.

· Vitamins include copper, potassium, magnesium, zinc and a number of B vitamins such as folate.

· Mushrooms contain more protein than most vegetables.

Creamy mushroom-coconut stroganoff with veggies

1 lb. box of spaghetti, linguine or gluten-free pasta

2 tbsps. coconut oil

1/2 red onion, thin slices

5 cloves garlic, minced

1 lb. mushrooms, cleaned, dried and sliced (blend of oyster, de-stemmed shiitake, maitake, portabella, and porcini)

3 carrots, thinly sliced

1/4 cup + 1 tbsp. chopped parsley or basil

1 tsp. Himalayan salt

1/2 tsp. ground black pepper

1 can full fat coconut milk

½ red bell pepper, thin slivers

Remember to:

Cook pasta according to package directions to al dente. Reserve ¼ cup of the pasta water.

In a sauté pan over medium high, heat coconut oil, add the onion, garlic; stir and cook about 1 minute and reduce to medium heat.

Add mushrooms, parsley, salt and black pepper, stirring together. Cook, stirring, for about 3-5 minutes.

Add the ¼ cup of reserved pasta water. Add in the cooked pasta and stir everything together. Add in the coconut milk, gently stir again and reduce heat to low. Let coconut milk simmer a few minutes.

Sprinkle in ground flax or chia seed for a boost of omega-3 and protein.

Remove from heat, plate a and top with slivered red peppers, tbsp. chopped parsley or basil; serve and enjoy!