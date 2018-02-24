Man in critical condition after being stabbed in bar fight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials are investigating after a man was stabbed overnight.

Police said it happened at the intersection of New York Street and Sherman Drive at the New Yorker Bar.

Officials said the stabbing stemmed from a fight between the two men.

They believe that one or both men had been drinking prior to the fight.

One man had to be taken to the hospital in critical condition afterwards.

Bar patrons held the suspect at the location until police arrived.

It is not yet known what charges he may face.

If you have any information on this crime, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.