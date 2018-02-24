Man records on Facebook as he crashes car into hospital, sets himself on fire

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man with a history of violent behavior intentionally crashed a car filled with gasoline containers into a Connecticut hospital emergency room on Thursday and then set himself on fire, authorities said.

The man, identified by officials as 27-year-old Steven Ellam, used Facebook Live to broadcast the crash. Right before the crash, he referred to himself as Jesus Christ, saying that he was protecting the Illuminati and the “one percent.”

Police, fire crews, the FBI, the State Fire Marshall, ATF and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection were called to the scene at Middlesex Hospital at 28 Crescent Street, where a man crashed his Chevy into the emergency room entrance of the building, just before 10 a.m. According to witnesses on scene, the driver then set himself on fire.

Police say it does not appear that Ellam made it into the hospital’s lobby, only getting as far as the sliding doors right before the seating area.

Ellam was taken by Life Star helicopter to the Bridgeport Hospital burn unit where he is in critical condition. Middletown Mayor Dan Drew says a security guard also suffered injuries due to smoke inhalation but is expected to be okay.

According to Drew, multiple gas cans were later found inside of Ellam’s vehicle.

Police are also searching Ellam’s home and as a precautionary measure, have evacuated nearby homes. The Middlesex Hospital’s emergency room and nearby buildings were also evacuated out of precaution.

David Giuffrida, Vice President of Operations at Middlesex Hospital, says that there were 30 patients and 20 staff members in the Emergency Department at the time of the incident and that they were evacuated to other areas of the hospital where they are safe.

Drew says they believe this an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the community. However, he says that police are securing other public facilities in Middletown, including schools, out of an abundance of caution.

Middletown has also activated their Emergency Operations Center as this investigation unfolds.

Middlesex Hospital reopened emergency care to walk-in patients. The Hospital opened a temporary Emergency Department in its outpatient surgical services area. It is still not receiving patients via ambulance, however, and the Hospital’s normal ER is closed until further notice.