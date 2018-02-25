Sunny streak underway, but wet weather will return by mid-week

After a waterlogged 6 or so consecutive days, we have finally managed to dry out a bit with sunny skies across central Indiana.

With the clear skies tonight, temperatures will slowly sink into the mid 30s this evening and eventually into the upper 20s and low 30s by daybreak Monday. Grab a coat and sunglasses before you head out the door.

With plenty of sunshine and a southwest wind Monday, temperatures will quickly rebound into the mid 50s and the sunny streak will continue through the day Tuesday as well. Just a few more clouds are expected by Tuesday afternoon.

Highs will climb into the low 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday, but that’s right before rain is expected to return to central Indiana.

We’ll see scattered rain showers, primarily in southern Indiana, through the midpoint of the work week with better rain and thunderstorm chances Thursday. Behind this next weathermaker, temperatures will drop off quickly, changing the rain over to a wintry mix of snow and rain by Friday morning. Light accumulation is possible in our northernmost communities, but most of us will remain snow free.

Skies will clear out quickly Friday night, and with the exception of colder air for next Saturday and Sunday mornings, the weather looks great for any and all outdoor plans you may have.