INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities continue to investigate a suspicious package found in the mailroom of the federal courthouse, authorities said.

Clerks in the mailroom of the Birch Bayh Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse reported the suspicious package to authorities, who were visible outside the courthouse shortly before 5 p.m.

Capt. Rita Reith, the public information officer with Indianapolis Fire Department, said authorities ran every test they could think of and found nothing.

The department’s bomb squad took the package from the scene as a precaution.

No one was injured, and there were no evacuations, Reith said.