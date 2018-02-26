Even better weather arrives Tuesday!

After a well-deserved nice day today, we will see even better weather Tuesday!

THIS EVENING: It should be a nice evening with clear skies and relatively comfortable temps. Number will drop into the 40s.

OVERNIGHT: Temps will drop down to the middle 30s in most areas with clear skies remaining in place.

TUESDAY: It will be a fantastic day for Tuesday. We will see plenty of sunshine, and temperatures will be slightly warmer than today with most places reaching the low 60s!

8-DAY FORECAST: Rain chances return Wednesday and then on Thursday we could see thunderstorms during the day, and a wintry mix by the evening! Temps will start into the 50s, then tumble into the 30s! Friday through the weekend will see dry weather and temps slightly above average. Rain next Monday will bring some colder air next week.