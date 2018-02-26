How to carry the trendiest Spring handbags on a budget

Love the look of the cute, new handbags coming out this spring…. but aren’t a fan of some of the prices? Why not RENT them instead of BUYING them? AND… get a new one every month!

Mother-daughter duo, Irene and Iris Martz of Carousel, share the trends for 2018 and how you can make them feel good on your pocketbook, too!

Trends for spring 2018

-Fanny packs and belt bags

-Circular shaped bags

-Gold accents

-Fringed bags

-Pantone 2018 Spring colors

To learn more, visit:

www.carouselbags.com

Instagram, Facebook, Twitter: @carouselbags