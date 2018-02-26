IPS to hold transportation meeting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Monday, Indianapolis Public Schools will host the first of several meeting to get parents up to speed about upcoming changes.

Manuel Mendez, the district’s transportation director, stopped by Daybreak Monday.

He discussed why they are looking to change transportation, possible changes with bus stops and what people can expect from these community meetings.

The rest of the scheduled meetings is as follows:

Monday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. – New Wineskin Ministries – 4051 38th Street

Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. – St. Paul’s Episcopal Church – 6050 North Meridian Street

Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. – Community Alliance Far Eastside – 8902 East Street

Thursday, March 1 at 6 p.m. – Julia Carson Government Center – 300 East Fall Creek Parkway Drive