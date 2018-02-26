Nice stretch of weather before rain returns

A beautiful way to start the week with clear skies and temperatures in the lower 30s. As we begin to see sunshine high soar this afternoon with highs running 10° above the normal high. We’ll top out in the mid 50s with calm winds this afternoon. Tonight another quiet and clear one with lows falling back into the 30s. An even better day Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s! Sunshine sticks around during the day with a few more fair weather clouds during the afternoon.

Late Tuesday and through early Wednesday morning is when our next weather maker arrives. It brings mostly cloudy skies overnight Tuesday through Wednesday morning and scattered rain showers. Showers will remain very spotty and scattered most of Wednesday. Highs during the day still warm topping out in the mid to upper 50s. Showers and storms become a little more widespread late Wednesday through Thursday. Highs by the end of the week slightly cooler but still above normal, topping out in the mid 50s. After the rain showers move out Thursday an additional 0.50″ to 1.00″ of rain accumulation possible.

Whatever precipitation is left over will transition to a morning mix Friday. This weekend is looking fantastic and sunny! Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.