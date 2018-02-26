Officials evacuate Notre Dame building after small explosion

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities evacuated an academic building at the University of Notre Dame following what’s described as a small explosion in a laboratory.

University spokesman Dennis Brown tells the South Bend Tribune that the explosion happened Monday morning on the third floor of the Stinson-Remick Hall of Engineering.

Brown says no life-threatening injuries were reported. WNDU-TV reports a staff member was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Hazardous materials crews were called to the scene in South Bend as the university worked to investigate details of what led to the explosion.