Parking issue leads to 6 drug arrests

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – Six people were taken into custody after a report of a parking issue.
According to the Columbus Police Department, officers responded Sunday to the 300 block of Parkway Drive in Columbus for a report a vehicle in the roadway blocking mailboxes.
Once on scene, officers were able to detect the smell of marijuana, which was found to be coming from a residence nearby.
On the porch of the residence were found two syringes, according to police.
A search warrant was then obtained and executed at the residence. During the search, glass pipes, spoons with methamphetamine residue, hypodermic needles as well as counterfeit money were discovered.
As a result of the search, the following six people were taken into custody:
- 33-year-old Julia Campbell
- 28-year-old Brittany Fear
- 41-year-old Joshua Wilson
- 30-year-old lacy Beltran
- 46-year-old Gary Woessner
- 35-year-old Jerermiah Anderson