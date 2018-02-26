Parking issue leads to 6 drug arrests

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – Six people were taken into custody after a report of a parking issue.

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers responded Sunday to the 300 block of Parkway Drive in Columbus for a report a vehicle in the roadway blocking mailboxes.

Once on scene, officers were able to detect the smell of marijuana, which was found to be coming from a residence nearby.

On the porch of the residence were found two syringes, according to police.

A search warrant was then obtained and executed at the residence. During the search, glass pipes, spoons with methamphetamine residue, hypodermic needles as well as counterfeit money were discovered.

As a result of the search, the following six people were taken into custody:

33-year-old Julia Campbell

28-year-old Brittany Fear

41-year-old Joshua Wilson

30-year-old lacy Beltran

46-year-old Gary Woessner

35-year-old Jerermiah Anderson