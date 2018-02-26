Why invest in a custom knife

To spend the money or go with the cheaper option. Hmmm. That might be the question when it comes to buying a good kitchen knife. But what do you need to look for and what questions should you ask yourself?

Aric Geesaman, Owner & Operator, Ash Blaeds, shares his take:

What makes a custom knife different? Basically, a knife is a wedge, meant to separate things by concentrating force over a very small area. How effective and efficient the knife does that job comes down to the intersection of two things: materials (steel, and treatment of it) and design (basically blade shape and geometry). A custom knife can often push the limits of what both material and design can handle, while also making a beautiful and unique beautiful tool. With a custom knife, you get the widest range of design and material choices open to you. Steel choice, blade design, blade length, even the bevel geometry can be customized along with, handle design, construction and material, etc. All of these are options that we can discuss to make sure that your tool will perform perfectly, and reflect your own needs and aesthetics. These tools are meant to be used for generations, not thrown away and replaced like a lot of consumer goods.



So, where do we start? First off, contact me on our website, Facebook, or Instagram, or set an appointment to come by the shop in McCordsville and get a hands-on look at both options and process. Through that conversation we will assess your wants and needs. For kitchen knives, its always nice to start with the basics: A good Chef knife is usually your biggest hitter. Whether that’s a full tang 7.5″ western chef, or a hidden tang 250mm gyuto is up to you and your cooking style. Regardless, it’ll do 90% of the work you need in the kitchen. Next, a paring knife will take care of anything you do on a board. After that, you can start filling in your gaps with things like petty/utility blades, boning, filleting, slicing, etc. These more specialty knives still have a place, but generally aren’t as utilitarian as the chef knife, and they all have the same degree of customizability, within the given constraints of the intended use. Knives can be ordered individually, or in sets, whatever works for you. If you’re looking or a camping, pocket/utility, or belt knife, those needs can also be assessed individually.

How do I take care of my custom knife? For kitchen knives, use a proper cutting board, touch your edge up with a ceramic hone or leather strop, hand wash gently with warm water and soap, dry fully, and oil your blade before putting it away. Try to store it somewhere the edge won’t knock into other hard objects. For camp knives, maintain your edge the same as kitchen knives, with hones or strops, make sure to keep it clean and dry and oiled, and its advised if you have a leather sheath that you store them separately to avoid rust. Bring any knife back to me for free sharpening and maintenance.



