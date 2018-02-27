Cool Winter Gadgets

Gadgets, galore, all in hopes of helping us beat these winter blues! Gadget Gram’s David Novak shares what’s “cool!”



Cinemood Storyteller Media Projector

$399; www.cinemood.com

Watch your favorite movies, cartoons and TV shows anywhere you want on the big screen. Perfect for home, outdoor movie nights, celebrations and more. Enjoy 120+ hours of preloaded Disney and other family friendly stories, engaging cartoons, lullabies, audio books and hand shadow puppet shows. Plus stream Netflix, Youtube and Youtube Kids.

Video: https://youtu.be/cY-Xx2vmhSY

Bonaverde Berlin Coffee Maker

$799; www.bonaverde.com

With the Bonaverde Berlin Roast-Grind-Brew Coffee Machine, you can turn green coffee beans into the perfect cup at home. Customized infrared roasting means you get a perfect roast every time using Coffee Concierge on Facebook Messenger. Adjustable stainless-steel cone grinder lets you pick your preferred coarseness.

Video: https://youtu.be/c3q2008l5CE

Soundcast VGTx Bluetooth Transmitter

$129; www.gosoundcast.com

Soundcast VGtx enhances your home entertainment center with wireless sound. The VGtx allows you to upgrade your home entertainment without sacrificing style. Its sleek design fits seamlessly into your existing home technology, blending into the black or tucking neatly behind paired speakers.

SureFlap Microchip Pet Door Connect & Hub

$199; www.surepetcare.com

Give your furry pal a safe way to get inside while keeping unwanted guests out with the SureFlap Microchip Small Dog & Cat Door. Just like giving your pets their own house key, this flap door is smart enough to know who’s allowed in and who’s not. It works by picking up on the unique microchip or collar tag on your dog or cat, and only opens to let him in, while staying closed for all other animals. Simply program in your pets’ microchips with just one button―you can store up to 32 pets in the system―and install on any door, window or wall. Perfect for large cats and small dogs, it features multiple modes to control when your furry ones go in and out, including a curfew mode that locks or unlocks automatically at a set time. It’s compatible with all microchips and includes one RFID collar tag to use if your pal isn’t microchipped.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v_UXXRUKrHA

Flo: The First Whole-Home Leak Solution System

$499; www.meetflo.com

A first of its kind water monitoring and shut-off system that proactively detects leaks and water use anywhere in a home, preventing costly damage and wasted water. It measures water flow, pressure, and temperature in real time; runs automatic tests to detect leaks; and can even shut-off the water itself to prevent major water damage in a home.

Video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=-9ryKNQWmlo

To learn more, visit www.gadgetgram.com.