IMPD seeking help locating armed robbery suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking help locating and identity an armed robbery suspect.

According to IMPD, on Dec. 14, the male suspect entered the Subway restaurant located in the 8900 block of East 38th Street and demanded money, unveiling a black and silver semi-automatic handgun during the robbery.

After the suspect extracted money from the register, he ran from the scene in a northwest direction.

The suspect is described as a black male who was wearing a stocking hat, a navy blue jacket with a black hoodie underneath, black pants, black gloves, and white sneakers with black trim at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.