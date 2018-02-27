Local woman selected for Disney trip-planning panel

AVON, Ind. (WISH) – Spring break for many students is just a few sort weeks away and that means vacation.

One Avon mom helps families turn a Disney vacation dream into a reality. Missy Flint is a mom of five children. She home schools them and is a part-time music teacher and runs her own small business. In her extra time, for fun, she helps families plan vacations for her favorite vacation spot, Disney.

Flint boasts of having made nearly 40 trips to Disney. This Avon mom was selected out of thousands of applicants to be part of the Disney Parks Moms Panel.

She is joining 11 other new panelists. She and the other panelists will help to provide vacation tips to parents heading to a Disney park who have questions and Flint should know her stuff. With her family of seven, she makes Disney a yearly stop. She gets all different types of questions from people planning.

“I have five children and what I love to tell people is that a lot of rides that don’t have a height restriction is a bench seat,” said Missy. “So yes, you can ride with your baby and your four-year-old and both be able to have that experience together.”

Three quick tips from Flint: One, arrive early to the theme parks. If you arrive 30-40 minutes before they open that gives you plenty of time to go through ticketing and security and enjoy the lowest wait times in the morning. Two, get a fast pass plus.Flint says it’s worth it in the end. Three, bring a cooler and pack your own lunch and sacks. That could equal significant savings.

If you would like to start the planning head over to Disneyparksmomspanel.com.