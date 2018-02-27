No professional licenses for Indiana ‘Dreamers’ without bill

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Young immigrants often referred to as “Dreamers” would be prohibited from obtaining professional licenses in Indiana unless emergency legislation is approved.

A provision by Republican Rep. Ed Clere of New Albany would do just that. It was added Tuesday to a bill in a legislative committee, though the measure must still pass the full Indiana House and Senate.

The term “Dreamers” refers to young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children. They’ve had protection from deportation under program developed under former President Barack Obama known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

Recent changes adopted by Indiana’s Professional Licensing Agency bars DACA recipients from obtaining licenses for dozens of professions ranging from cosmetology to nursing to real estate agents. The agency says it is following a 2011 state law.