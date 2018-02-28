Conrad chef encourages you to “Play with your food”

Go ahead… “play with your food,” and then eat it, too!

In our kitchen today, Executive Chef Rachanee Teipen, Conrad Indianapolis, shares some fun and creative ideas to add to your menu at home!

About Chef Rachanee:

With more than a decade of experience, Chef Rach’s award-winning creativity inspires guests at Conrad Indianapolis.

Chef Rach oversees banquet operations at Conrad Indianapolis and works to create a culture of innovation on the Conrad’s culinary team.

Chef Rach is a graduate of the Cooking and Hospitality Institute of Chicago with a degree in Le Cordon Bleu Culinary Arts.

Shrimp & Crab Ceviche

12 Servings

Ingredients:

2 lbs. Cooked Tail-off Shrimp (Cut into 1 inch pieces)

1 cup Jumbo Lump Crab meat

½ each English Cucumber (Small Dice)

1 stalk Celery (Diced)

¾ cup Corn Kernels (Cooked Corn cut off the Cobb)

½ each Red Bell Pepper (Diced)

½ each Yellow Bell Pepper (Diced)

4 Tbl. Yellow Onion (Diced)

1 cup Tomatoes (Diced)

1 each Avocado (Diced)

1 bunch Cilantro (Minced)

2 each Lemons (Juiced)

3-4 each Limes (Juiced)

To taste Salt

To taste Black Pepper

Directions:

In a medium bowl, mix together the chunks of shrimp, cucumber, celery, corn, red & yellow peppers, onion, tomatoes, cilantro, lemon juice, and lime juice. Season with Salt and Pepper and mix well. Cover and refrigerate for approximately 4 hours or more. Carefully stir in the jumbo lump crab meat and avocado before serving. Add more lime juice and seasoning if needed. Serve chilled with tortilla chips or plantain chips.

Corn Panna Cotta

4-6 Servings

Ingredients:

3 Tbl. Milk

2.5 tsp. Powdered Unflavored Gelatin

1 cup Milk

2 cups Heavy Cream

½ cup Sugar

1 ½ tsp. Salt

1 lb. Frozen Corn Kernels (Thawed)

½ tsp. Yellow Food Coloring

Directions:

Place the corn in the bowl of a food processor or blender and pulse until all of the kernels are broken up. Pour the contents into a medium saucepan and add the milk, cream, sugar, and salt. Simmer on low for 1 hour, covered, stirring occasionally. Add 3 tablespoons of milk to a small bowl and sprinkle the powdered gelatin on top. Allow to sit for 15 minutes. In the meantime, using a fine-meshed sieve, strain the corn mixture into another sauce pan. Using a rubber spatula, press the contents against the sieve to extract as much liquid as possible. Add the softened gelatin to the sauce pan of strained corn-cream and whisk very well and put back on the stove and simmer until the gelatin has completely dissolved. Pour the mixture evenly into shallow bowls or small ramekins and refrigerate for 6 – 8 hours.

Grilled Bison Tenderloin with Salsa Verde

6 servings

Ingredients:

1.5 lb. Tomatillos (Husked and rinsed) 3.75 lb. Bison Tenderloin

1 to 2 each Jalepenos 4 Tbl. Olive Oil

½ cup Spanish Onion 4 Tbl. Kosher Salt

3 Tbl. Olive Oil 2 Tbl. Black Pepper

2 each Garlic Cloves 4 oz. Queso Fresco

1 cup Water

½ cup Cilantro

2 each Limes

1 tsp. Kosher Salt

½ tsp. Ground Cumin

½ tsp. Sugar

Directions:

For salsa Verde:

Toss whole tomatillos, onion, and jalepeno in olive oil and roast in a 400*F oven for approximately 15 minutes until blistered and softened.

Transfer to a blender and add the garlic, water, cilantro, squeezed lime juice, kosher salt, ground cumin, and sugar. Blend until smooth.

For the Bison:

Clean the silver skin off of the bison tenderloin. Cut into 6 oz. portions. Take 1 cup of the salsa Verde and spoon over the bison tenderloin rubbing the marinade all over the bison. Let marinate for 3 hours up to overnight in the refrigerator.

Let the Bison sit to room temperature. Drizzle with olive oil and season with kosher salt and black pepper.

Grill the Bison on both sides on a hot grill one minute per side creating nice grill marks. Finish in a 400*F oven for approximately 10 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 130*F for medium rare. Let rest, sprinkle tops with crumbled queso fresco and serve with the rest of the salsa Verde.

Red Pepper Coral Tuile

4 to 6 Servings

Ingredients:

13 Tbl. Olive Oil

12 Tbl. Cold Water

2 Tbl. All Purpose Flour

.25 tsp. Red Chili Powder or Cayenne Powder

1-2 tsp. Red Food Coloring

1 tsp. Kosher Salt

Directions:

Blend all ingredients in a blender until smooth.

Heat a 8″ non-stick seasoned pan on medium high heat until nice and hot.

Using a 2 oz ladle, ladle mixture into pan making sure mixture evenly coats pan.

Do not shake pan.

Let cook until coral texture forms and is crisp throughout making sure not to burn.

Using a small offset spatula, gently release from the pan.

Drain onto towel to soak up excess oil and sprinkle with kosher salt.

Break into desired pieces for garnish.

