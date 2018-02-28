Cramming for the Oscars: Where to see best-picture nominees

Associated Press Published:
An Oscar statue appears in the ballroom during the 90th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)

(AP) – Here’s where to watch the Oscar best-picture nominees:

“The Shape of Water”: 13 nominations, including best actress and best director. Where to see it: in theaters.

“Get Out”: four nominations, including best actor and best director. Where to see it: Amazon, iTunes, DVD Netflix, Redbox, Google Play, YouTube Movies, HBO Go, HBO Now.

“Call Me By Your Name”: four nominations, including best actor. Where to see it: in theaters.

“Darkest Hour”: six nominations, including best actor. Where to see it: Amazon, iTunes, DVD Netflix, Redbox, Google Play, YouTube Movies.

“Dunkirk”: eight nominations, including best director. Where to see it: Amazon, iTunes, DVD Netflix, Redbox, Google Play, YouTube Movies.

“Lady Bird”: five nominations, including best actress and best director. Where to see it: Amazon, iTunes, DVD Netflix, Redbox, Google Play, YouTube Movies.

“Phantom Thread”: six nominations, including best actor and best director. Where to see it: in theaters.

“The Post”: two nominations, including best actress. Where to see it: in theaters.

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”: seven nominations, including best actress. Where to see it: Amazon, iTunes, DVD Netflix, Redbox, Google Play, YouTube Movies.