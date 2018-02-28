Indianapolis woman shares heart attack survival story

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the state and nationwide, according to the American Heart Association. For many years, February has been dedicated as American Heart Month.

An Indianapolis woman is sharing her story of survival after a massive heart attack. She said her husband saved her life.

“She slumped over on the couch and I thought maybe she was laying down just for a minute, maybe she was tired. I heard her choke and was gasping for air, Danny Piroy recalled on the day of the heart attack.

It happened on Superbowl Sunday five years ago. The couple had just eaten pizza and was sitting on the couch watching television before the game.

“I didn’t have any symptoms. I don’t even remember the day of the heart attack,” said Joyce Piroy.

Her husband Danny was right there beside her when it happened. He immediately laid her on the floor, called 911, and started CPR.

“I had learned CPR in the Marine Corps and I guess it was like roller skating, it came back to me. It’s a life-saving technique that can help anyone at anytime,” he said.

For four minutes and 37 seconds he said he performed CPR on his wife until the ambulance arrived.

“I tell her that she’s a miracle, and it makes me so happy. It makes my job worth it. Today, she is neurologically intact and I really credit that to the CPR her husband performed while waiting for emergency medical providers,” IU Health cardiologist Noel Dasgupta.

The doctor said when it comes to heart attacks seconds and minutes matter in preserving brain and heart function.

No one is immune to heart attacks. There are common symptoms which can happen but some people have no symptoms at all.

“Things like chest pain, shortness of breath, naseau, if someone collapses, the first thing you want to do is see if they’re breathing and if they’re not then begin CPR right away,” Dasgupta said.

Joyce Piroy said looking back, moments before her heart attack she complained of pain similar to indigestion. At the time, they had no idea that could be a sign.

“CPR helps to deliver oxygen to heart and the brain. When she arrived at Methodist, she was found to have a massive heart attack and underwent emergency stint procedure and cooling procedure to preserve brain function,” Dasgupta said.

The American Heart Association says about 70 percent of heart attacks out of the hospital happen in the home so knowing CPR can prove to be life-saving.

To watch a video on how to perform CPR, click here. CPR certification classes can be found here.