‘Pothole blitz’ continues through Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Department of Public Works is continuing their plan in helping to fix the city’s streets.
They plan on doing more patching and filling Wednesday after holding a round on Tuesday.
The roads below will receive strip patching:
- Meridian Street From 75th Street to 96th Street
- Keystone Avenue From 30th Street to 65th Street
- Michigan Road From Kessler Blvd. West Dr. to 62nd Street
- County Line Road From Shelby Street to US 31
- Emerson Avenue From County Line Road to East Stop 11 Road
- 79th Street From Fall Creek Road to Sunnyside Road
- Southport Road From South Meridian/St. Rd. 135 to Bluff Road
The street segments below will receive pothole patching by DPW:
- 10th Street West 5200 to West 6700
- 16th Street West 3400 to West 3800
- 30th Street 00 (Meridian St.) to East 600, East 8000 to East 12000
- 34th Street West 200 to West 400, West 6000 to West 7900
- 38th Street East 6000 to East 9000
- 42nd Street 00 (Meridian St.) to West 2000, 00 (Meridian St. to East 800
- 71st Street West 3700 to West 5600
- 79th Street West 3200 to West 4000
- Arlington Avenue South 7000 to South 8700
- Bradbury Road West 4200 to West 5300
- Bridgeport Road 00 (Rockville Rd.) to South 2200
- Clarendon Road 3800 to 4500
- College Avenue North 2800 to North 6000
- Cordova Drive 6600 to 6800
- East Street 100 to 1800
- Emerson Avenue South 100 to South 550, South 2000 to South 5500
- Five Points Road 4100 to 6100
- Fox Hill Drive West 1500 to West 2000
- Franklin Road South 1500 to South 6000
- Georgetown Road 3500 to 8600
- German Church 3800 to 4600
- Harding Street South 80 to South 5400
- Kentucky Avenue 100 to 4500
- Kessler Boulevard East 700 to West 800
- Keystone Avenue South 1100 to South 5000
- Lafayette Road 1600 to 2600
- Lawrence Avenue 1000 to 1700
- Masters Road 8600 to 9600
- Mitthoefer Road 3000 to 3500
- Morris Street West 2800 to West 4300
- Mud Creek Road 8200 to 8600
- National Avenue 1200 to 2600
- Redfern Drive 2300 to 8500
- Rockville Road 3500 to 5800
- Shadeland Avenue North 2100 to North 3800
- Southport Road East 800 to West 6000
- Warman Avenue 00 (West Washington St.) to South 800
- Wicker Road 2300 to 3600
If you’d like to report a pothole in your area, click here.