‘Pothole blitz’ continues through Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Department of Public Works is continuing their plan in helping to fix the city’s streets.

They plan on doing more patching and filling Wednesday after holding a round on Tuesday.

The roads below will receive strip patching:

Meridian Street From 75th Street to 96th Street

Keystone Avenue From 30th Street to 65th Street

Michigan Road From Kessler Blvd. West Dr. to 62nd Street

County Line Road From Shelby Street to US 31

Emerson Avenue From County Line Road to East Stop 11 Road

79th Street From Fall Creek Road to Sunnyside Road

Southport Road From South Meridian/St. Rd. 135 to Bluff Road

The street segments below will receive pothole patching by DPW:

10th Street West 5200 to West 6700

16th Street West 3400 to West 3800

30th Street 00 (Meridian St.) to East 600, East 8000 to East 12000

34th Street West 200 to West 400, West 6000 to West 7900

38th Street East 6000 to East 9000

42nd Street 00 (Meridian St.) to West 2000, 00 (Meridian St. to East 800

71st Street West 3700 to West 5600

79th Street West 3200 to West 4000

Arlington Avenue South 7000 to South 8700

Bradbury Road West 4200 to West 5300

Bridgeport Road 00 (Rockville Rd.) to South 2200

Clarendon Road 3800 to 4500

College Avenue North 2800 to North 6000

Cordova Drive 6600 to 6800

East Street 100 to 1800

Emerson Avenue South 100 to South 550, South 2000 to South 5500

Five Points Road 4100 to 6100

Fox Hill Drive West 1500 to West 2000

Franklin Road South 1500 to South 6000

Georgetown Road 3500 to 8600

German Church 3800 to 4600

Harding Street South 80 to South 5400

Kentucky Avenue 100 to 4500

Kessler Boulevard East 700 to West 800

Keystone Avenue South 1100 to South 5000

Lafayette Road 1600 to 2600

Lawrence Avenue 1000 to 1700

Masters Road 8600 to 9600

Mitthoefer Road 3000 to 3500

Morris Street West 2800 to West 4300

Mud Creek Road 8200 to 8600

National Avenue 1200 to 2600

Redfern Drive 2300 to 8500

Rockville Road 3500 to 5800

Shadeland Avenue North 2100 to North 3800

Southport Road East 800 to West 6000

Warman Avenue 00 (West Washington St.) to South 800

Wicker Road 2300 to 3600

If you’d like to report a pothole in your area, click here.