‘Pothole blitz’ continues through Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Department of Public Works is continuing their plan in helping to fix the city’s streets.

They plan on doing more patching and filling Wednesday after holding a round on Tuesday.

The roads below will receive strip patching:

  • Meridian Street From 75th Street to 96th Street
  • Keystone Avenue From 30th Street to 65th Street
  • Michigan Road From Kessler Blvd. West Dr. to 62nd Street
  • County Line Road From Shelby Street to US 31
  • Emerson Avenue From County Line Road to East Stop 11 Road
  • 79th Street From Fall Creek Road to Sunnyside Road
  • Southport Road From South Meridian/St. Rd. 135 to Bluff Road

The street segments below will receive pothole patching by DPW:

  • 10th Street West 5200 to West 6700
  • 16th Street West 3400 to West 3800
  • 30th Street 00 (Meridian St.) to East 600, East 8000 to East 12000
  • 34th Street West 200 to West 400, West 6000 to West 7900
  • 38th Street East 6000 to East 9000
  • 42nd Street 00 (Meridian St.) to West 2000, 00 (Meridian St. to East 800
  • 71st Street West 3700 to West 5600
  • 79th Street West 3200 to West 4000
  • Arlington Avenue South 7000 to South 8700
  • Bradbury Road West 4200 to West 5300
  • Bridgeport Road 00 (Rockville Rd.) to South 2200
  • Clarendon Road 3800 to 4500
  • College Avenue North 2800 to North 6000
  • Cordova Drive 6600 to 6800
  • East Street 100 to 1800
  • Emerson Avenue South 100 to South 550, South 2000 to South 5500
  • Five Points Road 4100 to 6100
  • Fox Hill Drive West 1500 to West 2000
  • Franklin Road South 1500 to South 6000
  • Georgetown Road 3500 to 8600
  • German Church 3800 to 4600
  • Harding Street South 80 to South 5400
  • Kentucky Avenue 100 to 4500
  • Kessler Boulevard East 700 to West 800
  • Keystone Avenue South 1100 to South 5000
  • Lafayette Road 1600 to 2600
  • Lawrence Avenue 1000 to 1700
  • Masters Road 8600 to 9600
  • Mitthoefer Road 3000 to 3500
  • Morris Street West 2800 to West 4300
  • Mud Creek Road 8200 to 8600
  • National Avenue 1200 to 2600
  • Redfern Drive 2300 to 8500
  • Rockville Road 3500 to 5800
  • Shadeland Avenue North 2100 to North 3800
  • Southport Road East 800 to West 6000
  • Warman Avenue 00 (West Washington St.) to South 800
  • Wicker Road 2300 to 3600

If you’d like to report a pothole in your area, click here.