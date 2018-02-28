Walmart will no longer sell firearms, ammunition to people younger than 21

Related Coverage Retailers Dick’s and Walmart take harder line against guns

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart says it will no longer sell firearms and ammunition to people younger than 21.

The retailer’s new policy comes after Dick’s Sporting Goods announced earlier Wednesday that it would restrict the sale of firearms to those under 21 years old. It didn’t mention ammunition. Walmart says the decision came after a review of its firearm sales policy in light of the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

Walmart Inc. stopped selling AR-15 guns, and other semi-automatic weapons in 2015. It doesn’t sell bump stocks, the accessory attached to a semi-automatic gun that makes it easier to fire rounds faster. It also doesn’t sell large-capacity magazines.

The retailer says it is also removing items resembling assault-style rifles from its website.

Here is the statement from Walmart:

“In light of recent events, we’ve taken an opportunity to review our policy on firearm sales. Going forward, we are raising the age restriction for purchase of firearms and ammunition to 21 years of age. We will update our processes as quickly as possible to implement this change. “In 2015, Walmart ended sales of modern sporting rifles, including the AR-15. We also do not sell handguns, except in Alaska where we feel we should continue to offer them to our customers. Additionally, we do not sell bump stocks, high-capacity magazines and similar accessories. We have a process to monitor our eCommerce marketplace and ensure our policies are applied. “We take seriously our obligation to be a responsible seller of firearms and go beyond Federal law by requiring customers to pass a background check before purchasing any firearm. The law would allow the sale of a firearm if no response to a background check request has been received within three business days, but our policy prohibits the sale until an approval is given. “We are also removing items from our website resembling assault-style rifles, including nonlethal airsoft guns and toys. Our heritage as a company has always been in serving sportsmen and hunters, and we will continue to do so in a responsible way.”

This story is developing and will be updated.