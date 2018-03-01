Award-worthy snacks for your Oscar party

… And the winner is… YOU!

Today on Indy Style, Capital City Kitchen’s Valerie Vanderpool shares her “Oscar-worthy” snacks for your weekend party!

Oscar Party Finger Foods

Chef Tips – Tips on cooking with eggs

Segment 1 – Mini Mushroom, Asparagus + Goat Cheese Quiches (The Phantom Thread)

Segment 2 – Dark Chocolate Fondue with Smoked Sea Salt (The Darkest Hour)

(makes 24)

4 large eggs

2 cups heavy cream

8 oz. crumbled goat’s cheese

8 oz. crimini mushrooms, cooked in butter

8 oz. asparagus tips, cooked in butter

sea salt + fresh black pepper to taste

For Garnish:

snipped chives

Place oven rack on the middle slide. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place liners in muffin tin.

Mix eggs and cream until well-incorporated. Pour into a vessel with a spout.

Divide goat’s cheese, mushrooms + asparagus evenly into all of the liners.

Carefully pour the egg mixture on top of the fillings, until the liners are filled about ¾ of the way.

Season each one with a pinch of sea salt + fresh black pepper. Sprinkle each one with snipped chives.

Place the muffin tin on a sheet tray and place in the middle of the shelf and bake until the tops are puffed and just beginning

to brown, about 15 minutes. Turn out onto a plate to serve. Garnish with more snipped chives.

Dark Chocolate Fondue with Smoked Sea Salt (The Darkest Hour)

(serves 8-10)

1 cup heavy cream

8 oz. dark chocolate chips

1 Tablespoon cold butter

For Garnish:

Smoked Salt

For Dipping;

Strawberries

Marshmallows

Pretzels

Kettle Chips

In a small sauce pan, pour 2” water and set over medium-high heat. Place a metal or glass bowl over the top of the pan to

create a double boiler.

Pour the cream into the bowl and let get warm. Add the chocolate chips and melt, gently stirring occasionally with a rubber

spatula or a wooden spoon. When the water begins to boil, turn the heat off.

Once the chocolate mixture is melted, gently whisk in the butter until it’s completely incorporated.

Pour into a warm bowl or fondue pot and sprinkle with the smoked salt. Artfully arrange the dipping items around and

serve.

To learn more, visit www.capcitykitchen.com.