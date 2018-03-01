Dating cousins suspected in Nevada burglary

CARSON CITY, Nev. (WATE) – Police in Nevada are asking for help in the search to find a pair of romantically involved cousins suspected in a home burglary.

The search comes after a burglary in Carson City where the local Sheriff’s Office say, “a significant amount of property was taken from the residence,” according to a KOLO report.

According to detectives with Carson City Sheriff’s Office, they’ve identified Anna Devine, 18, and Devin Leeper, 21, as first or second cousins.

They were last seen in the Reno area February 27 with the stolen property. They’ve been seen driving a turquoise 2004 Honda Civic with Arizona license plates BEN6810.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at (775) 887-2677, Detective Sam Hatley at (775) 283-7852, Captain Brian Humphrey at (775) 283-7850. or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.