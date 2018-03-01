Donald Trump Jr reports for jury duty but isn’t picked

In this April 17, 2017 file photo, Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, speaks to media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Donald Trump Jr.'s scheduled visit to Capitol Hill on Thursday marks a new phase in the Senate investigation of Moscow's meddling in the 2016 election and a meeting that the president's eldest son had with Russians during the campaign. Staff from the Senate Judiciary Committee _ one of three congressional committees conducting investigations _ plan to privately interview the younger Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. reported for jury duty in Manhattan — but didn’t get picked for a case.

The Daily News says Trump was among the prospective jurors for an attempted robbery case on Wednesday.

Secret Service agents and court officers escorted Trump — looking preppy-casual in tan corduroy pants and a grey sweater. He bantered with other prospective jurors and had lunch at a neighborhood restaurant.

State Supreme Court Justice Michael Obus — asking Trump for biographical information — quipped: “Dare I ask what kind of work you’re doing these days?”

The Republican president’s eldest son laughed and replied: “You can probably read about it — mostly real estate.”

He and his brother Eric have been running the Trump Organization, the family’s real estate business, during their father’s presidency.