Dozens attend bipartisan town hall on school safety

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The topic of protecting students in school was one of the focuses of a bipartisan town hall meeting Thursday night. It was hosted by State Representative Ed Delaney, State Representative Carey Hamilton, and State Senator John Ruckelshas.

Lawmakers wanted to hear from the community on what they think should be done. They were particularly interested in hearing from students.

There were a handful of high school students at the event, but they were surrounded by dozens of other community members.

People spoke about gun control, mental health services and increased security at school buildings. Some say there may need to be a combined approach.

With two weeks left in the General Assembly session, it’s unlikely anything will pass this year, but people at Thursday’s event say they are hopeful for the future.

Ruckelshas said a summer study committee has been formed to look into the topic further.

See more from the meeting by playing the video in this story.