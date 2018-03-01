LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A Lebanon City Council member has died, the Boone County city announced Thursday.

“I was shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Councilman Jeremy Lamar. I extend my deepest sympathies, thoughts, and prayers to the Lamar family and friends,” said Lebanon Mayor Matt Gentry in a statement issued by Joe LePage who oversees the city’s communications and community development.

Lamar was a council member for 15 years, including a period as a council president, the statement said. He was involved in the city’s Active Living Initiative, designed to provide health living options.

The mayor ordered all flags at city buildings to be flown at half staff until Lamar is laid to rest.

A Lebanon Reporter online article says Boone County Coroner Shon Hough is investigating the death as a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy Ken Conley. Police were called after Lamar’s body was found late Thursday morning at Brown’s Wonder Cemetery in Lebanon.