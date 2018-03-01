Nurse gets 3 years for abusing disabled teen under her care

Related Coverage Home health care worker arrested for beating 17-year-old

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana nurse captured on video abusing a disabled teenager under her care has been sentenced to three years in prison.

A Madison County judge sentenced 47-year-old Maretta L. Hostetler on Monday after the licensed practical nurse pleaded guilty to three felonies, including two counts of battery on a disabled person.

The mother of a 17-year-old developmentally disabled girl Hostetler was caring for alerted Hostetler’s employer after noticing her daughter had a growing number of bruises, The Herald Bulletin reported.

The company’s owner set up a video recorder in the teen’s bedroom and several videos recorded last April showed Hostetler roughly handling the girl, who is nonverbal and extremely physically fragile.

Those videos show Hostetler pulling the girl’s hair, slamming her head onto the bed and slapping her face.