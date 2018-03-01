Puppy saved from garbage truck gets adopted

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Animal welfare officials and city police are searching for the person who dumped a live puppy in a trash can, which was then picked up by a trash collector.

Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control shared the story of Pearl in a Facebook post on Wednesday. In the video, Animal Care and Control spokeswoman Holly Pasquinelli said that on Thursday, Feb. 22, a city trash collector called the shelter after he found a puppy in the back of his trash truck.

The trash collector said he made the discovery of the 5-month-old female Pit Bull Terrier mix after he finished his route along Reed Street. The driver wasn’t sure at what point on his route he picked up the can that Pearl was dumped in.

Pearl suffered some injuries when she was dumped into the truck, but Pasquinelli said she’s expected to make a full recovery. Within hours after the shelter publicized the incident, Pearl was adopted.

Fort Wayne Police and animal control officers are working to find the person who dumped her. Anyone who recognizes Pearl or has information about the incident is asked to contact the shelter at 260-427-1244 option 1.