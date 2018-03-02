Indiana artists painting plates for second family’s residence

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – A group of Indiana artists will soon make a trip to Washington, D.C. to deliver a special project.

For the last few weeks, about 30 women with the Indiana World Organization of China Painters have been at work to paint a special set of china.

The finished project is 100 special design porcelain china plates that feature a state flower on each one.

“There are not a lot of artists who can say they have something permanently in the collection in the nation’s capitol, said Indiana State President of the World Organization of China Painters, Ellen Wilson-Pruitt.

The hand-painted china will become part of history.

“They said then that would become part of the permanent china and go with the Biden, china which they’re using now and it will become part of the Vice Presidential Resident’s Foundation,” Wilson-Pruitt added.

Each artist has taken pride in the opportunity, carefully painting each plate.

“It was kind of scary. You do your best and it comes out the way it comes out,” said Painter Nancy Price.

“It’s always a surprise when you open the kiln. It may be great or it may be great or we may have to throw it away or fix it,” Lowe Dwulet said laughingly. She is an artist out of Greenwood.

The china painters are from all over the state including Indianapolis, Greenwood and Kokomo, just to name a few.

The back of each plate will feature the artist’s name and where they are from.

“You know it’s going to be there in the Vice President’s Residence forever and it’s just exciting, it’s got my name on it,” Price said.

The plates will be on display in Martinsville’s Art Sanctuary on March 16 and 17. On April 23, those who are able will travel to the Vice President’s Residence for a coffee reception and to present the china.