Spring on Stage: Family-Friendly Productions

In the mood for a stage performance? Indy with Kids’ Katy Mann tells us which ones the whole family is sure to love!

IRT | Town Mouse & Country Mouse

An adorable tale of the adventure of a tiny mouse. Now through March 25th at the IRT.

IRT | Romeo & Juliet

Only two more days to see this classic tale of two households.

Beef & Boards | Cinderella

A fun, one hour show for children. Look for other shows in this series during 2018.

Beef & Boards | Annie

Opening at Beef & Boards on May 31st!

Schrott Center for the Arts | Adam Trent Magician

The Magic of Adam Trent takes the stage at CLowes Memorial Hall on March 14 at 7:30pm. This 90 minute show will thrill Indianapolis families.

Schrott Center for the Arts | Cinderella Ballet

A three act ballet performed by the Butler Ballet and music with the Butler Ballet Orchestra. April 20-22 at Clowes Memorial Hall.

Indy Library | Hot Jazz for Cool Kids

Family friendly Jazz series at the Indianapolis Public Library Central Library location. March 11, 3pm.

Indy Library | Not-So-Ugly-Duckling

Free Opera for kids. Offered at Indianapolis Public Library locations throughout the city in March & April.

High School Productions

