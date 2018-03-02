Spring on Stage: Family-Friendly Productions

In the mood for a stage performance? Indy with Kids’ Katy Mann tells us which ones the whole family is sure to love!
- IRT | Town Mouse & Country Mouse
An adorable tale of the adventure of a tiny mouse. Now through March 25th at the IRT.
- IRT | Romeo & Juliet
Only two more days to see this classic tale of two households.
- Beef & Boards | Cinderella
A fun, one hour show for children. Look for other shows in this series during 2018.
- Beef & Boards | Annie
Opening at Beef & Boards on May 31st!
- Schrott Center for the Arts | Adam Trent Magician
The Magic of Adam Trent takes the stage at CLowes Memorial Hall on March 14 at 7:30pm. This 90 minute show will thrill Indianapolis families.
- Schrott Center for the Arts | Cinderella Ballet
A three act ballet performed by the Butler Ballet and music with the Butler Ballet Orchestra. April 20-22 at Clowes Memorial Hall.
- Indy Library | Hot Jazz for Cool Kids
Family friendly Jazz series at the Indianapolis Public Library Central Library location. March 11, 3pm.
- Indy Library | Not-So-Ugly-Duckling
Free Opera for kids. Offered at Indianapolis Public Library locations throughout the city in March & April.
- High School Productions
To learn more, visit www.indywithkids.com.